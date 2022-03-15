DSI refutes claims of instruction to muzzle SA scientists on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Faizel Patel

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) has refuted claims of an alleged instruction by an official to muzzle scientists over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Global research and policy publication Research Professional News reported that public science organisations were instructed via e-mail on 1 March by a senior DSI official to not comment in public on the invasion.

According to Research Professional News, the demand for silence is in stark contrast to many of South Africa’s close scientific cooperation partners, such as the European Union, which is rolling back support for science in Russia in protest at that country’s military actions in Ukraine.

It said that some scientists are deeply unhappy with the country’s stance.

“A scientist employed at a South African government research entity, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the government had previously warned entities against making policy-critical statements, none have been “so targeted”.

Professor Lynn Morris, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of research and innovation of the University of the Witwatersrand in a news report by the university said she was dismayed at the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and sympathised with all those impacted by the war.

“We value independent inquiry and trust, intellectual excellence and integrity, and academic freedom and institutional autonomy … in light of these commitments and values, at no time will Wits muzzle its researchers, scientists or academics or abide by or support any institutional or governmental call to do so.”

Department of Science and Innovation spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi told The Citizen no official had issued instructions for scientists to be muzzled on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“The was no such an instruction issued by the Department of Science and Innovation, nor its official to “muzzle scientists”. This is a total misrepresentation of an internal communication between two colleagues regarding government protocols on handling of international relation matters which are a competency of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). As far as I am aware, there had certainly never been any attempts of any kind to control comments by South Africa scientists as it is being publicly alleged.”

The United Nations (UN) human rights office said on Tuesday that the latest confirmed civilian toll in Ukraine is 691 people killed and 1,143 injured since Russia’s invasion almost three weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Hackers shift towards taking advantage of other governments focused on Russia-Ukraine war