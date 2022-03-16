Zwelinzima Vavi faces suspension as Saftu general secretary

Citizen Reporter

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has reportedly served its general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi with a letter of intent to place him on precautionary suspension.

This follows a meeting of Saftu’s national office bearers on Monday, in which the union federation took note of a number of serious transgressions against Vavi that are said to be “tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour”.

Saftu’s president Mac Chavalala said in the letter, making the rounds of social media, the allegations against the general secretary warranted investigations and possible disciplinary action.

Saftu’s letter addressed to Zwelinzima Vavi

Deadline

Chavalala gave Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to provide reasons on why he should not be suspended while investigations take place.

“This there serves to inform you that you are requested to give reasons why you shouldn’t be placed under precautionary suspension, whilst the investigations take place.

“These investigations will, amongst others, be about the alleged violations of the constitution, breach of administration and finance policy and disrespecting/undermining constitutional decisions and resolution,” the letter stated.

The Citizen contacted Saftu’s spokesperson Trevor Malope to get comment on the contents of letter, but Malope could not confirm nor deny the authenticity of the letter.

However, he did confirm that a meeting of the national office bearers did recently take place.

The Citizen also contacted Vavi for comment, but was unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered.

This story will be updated once comment is received.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

