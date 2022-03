Equality, economic and social rights make up the bulk of violations reported to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), with racism the highest reported reason for unfair discrimination. This was not surprising though, according to the commission, given South Africa’s history of colonialism and apartheid, which institutionalised the denial of rights to the majority black population and entrenched a system of inequality. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/3050394/racism-cape-town-is-south-africas-racist-estate-agent-capital/ The Commission’s Trends Analysis Report for 2019/2020 released on Wednesday has shown an increase in the number of complaints received, which has increased by 13% from the previous financial year. Racially-charged hate speech A significant number of...

Equality, economic and social rights make up the bulk of violations reported to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), with racism the highest reported reason for unfair discrimination.

This was not surprising though, according to the commission, given South Africa’s history of colonialism and apartheid, which institutionalised the denial of rights to the majority black population and entrenched a system of inequality.

The Commission’s Trends Analysis Report for 2019/2020 released on Wednesday has shown an increase in the number of complaints received, which has increased by 13% from the previous financial year.

Racially-charged hate speech

A significant number of these complaints are based on racially-charged hate speech, with the report noting that this was a strong indicator of the entrenched and routine expression of racism in interpersonal contexts, in the workplace, and on social media platforms.

Social media has emerged as a powerful weapon for delivering hate speech and unfairly discriminatory expression, with the report pointing out that such expression – whether face-to-face or via social media platforms, resulted in violations of the right to equality as well as the right to human dignity.

The report bemoaned unfair discrimination and hate speech as significantly detracting from South Africa’s project of achieving social cohesion as envisaged in the National Development Plan.

Gauteng amongst the biggest culprits

The number of equality complaints lodged with the commission has steadily increased over the last three financial years, with the Gauteng province recording the highest number of equality complaints with the exception of the 2019/2020 financial year.

The Western Cape has recorded a steady increase in equality complaints in the past eight years, increasing from 86 cases in 2012/13 to 238 cases in 2019/20.

Over the past eight financial years, Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga all reported a decrease in the number of complaints received in 2019/2020 when compared to the previous financial year.

On average Gauteng recorded the highest percentage (32%) of equality complaints over the past eight years, whilst the Eastern Cape has recorded the least number of complaints, an average of 3%.

Racism at the record high

Racism complaints hit the record of 511 complaints in 2019/20, from 208 in 2012/13, followed by discrimination based on disability which increased from 45 to 78 over the same period.

Chairperson of the SAHRC Bongani Majola said they remained acutely concerned that equality related complaints have remained high and at the top five human rights violations over the past six years.

He called for strong efforts geared towards fostering social cohesion.

“It is hoped that the vigorous implementation by the state and other role players of the National Action Plan, to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance will assist in addressing and reducing inequality and discrimination in all their manifestations,” Majola said.

Discrimination based on sexual orientation is also in the increase, from 14 cases in 2012/13 to 52 in 2019/20 while there has been a slight decrease in complaints related to ethnicity related discrimination, from 39 to 35 cases.

The number of complaints related to ethnicity based on ethnicity was the highest in 2013/14, at 55 cases.

The total number of complaints increased by 13% from the previous financial year, which the commission has partly attributed to increased advocacy, outreach and awareness activities during the period under review.

