‘Poverty persists’, says Steenhuisen as SA commemorates human rights

Eric Naki

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said it was ironic that South Africa commemorated human rights and dignity on Monday when a World Bank report, just last week, has found that the country remains the most unequal worldwide.

While condemning the Sharpeville massacre of 1960 and highlighting the importance of human life, Steenhuisen lambasted the crippling poverty under the ANC government.

He said this occurred despite Section 10 of the Bill of Rights stating “everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected”.

“But for as long as poverty persists in our country, no South African will ever live a life of dignity and respect,” Steenhuisen said.

“If we are to realise the vision of human dignity for all, we need to commit as a nation to ending poverty, which continues to deny over 60% of South Africans their human rights and basic freedoms. This is the fight of our generation,” he said.

Steenhuisen spoke during a visit to the rural community of Gemsbokspruit in Mpumalanga, where he went “to listen and learn” from their daily struggles.