Another Eldo Coaches bus crash leaves four dead and 18 others injured on N2 in Kwelera

Four people have been killed and at least eighteen others injured in an accident involving an Eldo Coaches bus and a diesel tanker

The accident happened on Monday on the N2 near Kwelera in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, Eldo Coaches confirmed that two of their drivers had died in the accident.

“We have been informed of a further two fatalities amongst our passengers. We are devastated by the loss and offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Several injured passengers were taken by emergency services to various hospitals in the area and are being treated.”

Eldo coaches said officials from the company are also assisting passengers in being reunited with their families once they are treated for any injuries sustained and are being discharged from hospitals.

“The accident is still under investigation. We are fully cooperating with all the relevant authorities including the RTMC and officials from the Department of Transport to ensure that the incident is investigated thoroughly.”

This is the second accident involving an Eldo Coaches bus this year.

On the 4th of March, two people were killed and 10 others hurt after an accident involving an Eldo Coaches bus in Durban.

It’s believed that the bus collided with a light motor vehicle and multiple pedestrians were caught up in the crash.

ALS Paramedics who responded to the accident scene said they discovered that two of those pedestrians had died from their injuries.

In October last year, one person died and 59 people were injured after a bus also belonging to Eldo Coaches veered off the road and crashed on the R56 in Umkomaas Valley near Ixopo.

ER24 paramedics said the bus was found lying on its side, partially down an embankment. Paramedics assisted 10 people with critical injuries.

Twenty sustained moderate injuries and 29 minor injuries.

There have been calls for increased vigilance and oversight following the Eldo Coaches accident.

