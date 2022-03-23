Portfolio Committee ‘not happy’ after Gauteng High Court blocks Dirco’s R50m donation to Cuba

Faizel Patel

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation said it will study the judgment by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which interdicted the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) from making a R50 million donation to Cuba.

The case was heard at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday and brought before the court by Civil rights organisation AfriForum.

Judge Brenda Neukircher ruled that Cuba had not asked for the money, but humanitarian aid in the form of medical supplies and food.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Supra Mahumapelo said the committee has taken note of the urgent interdict, pending the final outcome of an AfriForum application.

“The ruling prevents the Department of International Relations and Cooperation from making the donation. The committee will study the judgment and respond at an appropriate time. Of course we are not happy, as this outcome will likely have major implications on other progressive international solidarity work that South Africa still has to do with countries like Cuba.”

Mahumapelo said the committee’s responsibility will be to look at the extent to which the department will respond, particularly as it relates to the Constitution and AfriForum’s views on solidarity work and the relationship between the arms of state.

“The committee will meet with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Naledi Pandor, on Friday as part of its oversight programme over the department.”

EFF not pleased

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the Gauteng High Court ruling in favour of Afriforum.

The party said it will join the opposition of the final review application in the matter relating to the R50 million donation to Cuba.

“We do this to directly oppose the attempt by racists to set aside the decision to donate money to Cuba, in order to stifle aid to our compatriots. We have accordingly instructed our legal team to finalise an application speedily.”

“We must appreciate the relations built with Cuba, which are undoubtedly ties of blood. There is no amount of money that can account for the sacrifice the Cubans made towards our freedom,” the EFF said.

After the ruling on Tuesday, AfriForum’s Reiner Duvenage in a tweet said the organisation would “continue to fight against the squandering of taxpayers’ money!”

BREAKING: @afriforum today successfully obtained an urgent interdict against the government's R50 million donation to Cuba. We will continue to fight against the squandering of taxpayers' money!



VICTORY IS SWEET! pic.twitter.com/qABLuVvV3S— Reiner Duvenage (@reiner_duvenage) March 22, 2022

