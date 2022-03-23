Organisation that maintains Comair’s fleet, Lufthansa Technik, suspended by SACAA

Citizen Reporter

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has suspended the operating licence of Lufthansa Technik, the organisation that maintains Comair’s fleet.

SACAA said this comes after a “a spate of incidents” with Comair aircraft.

Deadline to resolve issues

SACAA has given Lufthansa Technik 24 hours, with effect from Monday night, to resolve the issues identified by the aviation regulator.

This follows an audit by SACAA where Lufthansa Technik’s quality control management system and safety management systems were reviewed.

Last week, SACAA lifted its suspension on Comair, which operates the British Airways and Kulula.com airlines in South Africa.

At the time, British Airways and Kulula were grounded over safety-related issues.

These included incidents of engine failures on two Kulula flights, a landing gear safety incident on a British Airways flight in East London, and a failed takeoff in Lanseria.

However, on Saturday, a British Airways flight experienced technical problems with its landing gear and needed two attempts to land.

“We confirm that following a landing gear warning indication on BA6324 on final approach from Gqeberha to Cape Town International Airport, the pilot performed standard safety checks, and once the correct reading was achieved a normal landing was carried out,” a statement read.

SACAA said it was looking into this incident.

Lufthansa Technik is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group.

Additional reporting by Hein Kaiser

