Gift of the Givers expands life-saving interventions in Ukraine

NGO Gift of the Givers has intensified its campaign to assist Ukraine as the country comes under intense bombardment from Russia.

After four weeks of conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced a quarter of the country’s population of 44-million from their homes with many requiring humanitarian aid and assistance.

Gift of the Givers said the Ukraine initiative came to life at short notice through various messages the NGO received within a few days of the invasion.

Gift of Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman said the first message they received was from a South African man, whose wife is Ukrainian that managed to escape from Kyiv when the bombing intensified.

“We asked them to arrange themselves in their new place of safety and source supplies including food, baby food, diapers, sanitary pads, hygiene packs, warm clothes and essential medicines. From purchasing at small shops, the team expanded to bigger shops and then wholesalers all to ensure availability and to save costs as prices were sky rocketing. “

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers are expanding the teams and are organising them inside the “hot spots” and while there is no entry point for supplies the teams are replicating the process, finding shops, supplying the funds, identifying specific needs and supplying.

“When you can’t get items from outside, be resourceful and find everything inside. Orphans, the elderly, ordinary people are all being assisted. We are funding the intervention paying for fuel and everything associated with the purchase and delivery of essential and very basic necessities.”

Sooliman the Ukraine Association of South Africa has also partnered with Gift of the Givers to assist Ukrainians devastated by the war.

“They are connected to medical personnel inside Ukraine. Medical supplies are being sourced inside the country and together with their own financial contributions we will commence purchases of these lifesaving materials for health facilities “trapped” in the hot spots.”

The Ukrainian Ambassador, Dr Liubov Abravitova has thanked Gift of the Givers for their life-saving interventions in Ukraine and has requested a meeting to discuss further humanitarian initiatives with the NGO.

