SA prosecutor awarded medal by US Secret Service for romance scam case

South African Advocate Robin Lewis has been awarded a medal by the United States Secret Service for his work surrounding members of the Black Axe syndicate charged with defrauding women of millions of Dollars in a romance scam.

Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Edosa Osagiede, Osariemen Eric Clement, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru, Prince Ibeabuchi Mark and Toritseju Gabriel Otubu were charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

The criminals defrauded unsuspecting women of almost $7million (R103 million) by pretending to be rich men based in the United States of America (USA).

They applied for bail last year, and Advocate Lewis and Senior State Advocate Lenro Badenhorst successfully opposed it.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said an extradition process to stand trial in America started, but the accused brought an interlocutory application to have the extradition bundles declared inadmissible, and for the court to find that the extradition papers were not properly authenticated.

“The two prosecutors opposed the application and both parties submitted their arguments. The court ruled that the bundles were properly authenticated and admissible.”

The case has been set for 30 March 2022, for a further extradition hearing.

Speaking after receiving the award, Advocate Lewis said while he was awarded a medal for his work on the Black-Axe case, he received a significant amount of assistance and guidance from his colleague Advocate Badenhorst.

“He played a key role in the matter, so is Colonel De Wee, Mr Klaasen from the Department of Home Affairs and Warrant Officer Van der Heever from Interpol. The matter is ongoing, they wanted to thank me and other officials mentioned for the work we have done thus far.”

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the award saying it is a recognition of the hard work put into the case by Advocate Lewis and other partners in ensuring that justice is delivered for the victim of these crimes.

