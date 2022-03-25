Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini urges supporters to remain calm in wake of arrest

Faizel Patel

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, the leader of the vigilante group Operation Dudula has urged his supporters to remain calm and not to turn to violence or take the law into their own hands in the wake of his arrest.

Dlamini was arrested just after his interview with KayaFM on Thursday afternoon.

His arrest comes after a case of breaking and entering was opened at the Dobsonville Police Station on Wednesday.

The case was opened by Victor Ramerafe, who was accompanied by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), after Dlamini allegedly raided the home of the 59-year-old Ramerafe, in search for drugs.

EWN reports that his lawyer Ike Khumalo said his client was handcuffed on Thursday as he walked off the set of an interview.

“I’m told that he went with officers to confirm his address so we’ll hear when they come back, what the charges are.”

Alex Dudula Movement

Earlier this month, police arrested at least six people for leading and taking part in the “Operation Dudula” campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in Alexandra.

Several people were reportedly injured when clashes broke out between street vendors and members of the Alexandra Dudula Movement near the Pan Africa Mall in the township.

The Dudula Movement were allegedly trying to remove foreign shop owners and force them to close their businesses.

The group is a vigilante organisation that targets foreign nationals in Alexandra, accusing them of taking jobs from locals, with some of their actions being deemed not legal.

Amnesty International South Africa also condemned the violence.

The organisation said the lack of urgent action by the authorities against vigilante groups demanding that foreign shop owners close their doors in Alexandra has resulted in impunity and a continuation of the violation of human rights.

Amnesty International South Africa’s Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said citizens cannot take the law into their own hands.

