Four tree species added to the list of protected trees in SA

Four tree species have been added to the list of protected species by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Barbara Creecy.

The trees are protected in terms of the National Forestry Act, the four species were added onto the list on the 25 of March 2022.

Barbara added the Red and Pink Ivory (Berchemia Zeyheri) and the Jackal Berry (Diospry mespiliformis), Manketti (Schinziophyton rautanenii) and the Umtiza (Untiza Listeriana).

Umtiza listeriana. Photo: Tony Dold/IUCN Red List

Red and Pink Ivory (Berchemia zeyheri). Photo: Manie Maree/Wikimedia Commons

The Jackal Berry (Diospyros mespiliformis). Photo: Marco Schmidt/Wikimedia Commons.

Manketti (Schinziophyton rautanenii). Photo: Southern African Plants website

When a tree is declared protected, it means there are repercussions of the tree, species or a particular group of trees, or particular woodland if a person:

Cut, disturb, damage or destroy any protected tree

Possess, collect, remove, transport, export, purchase, sell, donate or

In any other manner acquire or dispose of any tree or any forest product derived from a protected tree.

Barbara said the only exception would be under a license granted by her or in terms of an exemption from the provisions if she approves it with the advice of the council.

The repercussion of any person who contravenes the prohibitions is considered to have committed a first category offence and may face a sentence of up to three years imprisonment. The court can also decide on a fine.

Boredom blamed as endangered trees vandalised in Cape Town

The Newlands Forest Park in Table Mountain, Cape Town, is experiencing a new type of vandalism on endangered tees.

The park has noticed a sudden spike in the number of trees being vandalised since early February.

This comes after they noticed an alarming amount of bark stripping last year, which Lauren Clayton, the spokesperson of the park, said is an issue that still persists.

The trees are being vandalised by people carving their names into the bark. To make the matter worse, the trees that are being vandalised are endangered.

When trees are vandalised, it curbs the benefits they provide and increases the cost of planting programmes, according to a research conducted by Emma Richardson and Charlie Shackleton.

