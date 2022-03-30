Royal House of Mandela calls for intensification of trade relations boycott with Israel

Faizel Patel

The Royal House of Mandela has called for the intensification of the boycott of all trade relations with Israel.

The family said during an oversight visit of the Portfolio Committee of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPCEB) in Plattekloof, Cape Town on Tuesday, it found goods approved for export to Israel.

It says the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB) is an independent service provider of quality certification and cold chain management services for producers and exporters of perishable food products.

“We call on all producers and exporters of perishable food products to boycott Apartheid Israel as long as the regime continues its occupation of Palestinian lands and the perpetration of crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and genocide. As South Africans we cannot be party to supporting Apartheid and the gross violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people.”

The family has also called on organised labour to refuse to handle goods going to or coming from d Israel.

“We must intensify our efforts in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign. We applaud all sectors of South African society who have been mobilising during this International Apartheid Week (IAW) especially the Clover workers who have been bravely fighting the fight against MILCO and their Apartheid malpractices.”

“We call on the PPECB to stop approving all exports to Apartheid Israel and failure to do so will result in us calling for further action against them,” the family said.

The Royal House of Mandela said South Africa owes it democracy and freedom to the international solidarity of freedom loving people in the Global Anti-apartheid Movement.

“We must stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine suffering under the yoke of Apartheid Israel and the daily violation of their human rights.”

Last week, a new report by the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on human rights concluded that the current climate in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) is tantamount to apartheid.

The report examined the current human rights situation in the OPT, with particular focus on the question of apartheid.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan denies existence of apartheid in Israel