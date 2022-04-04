Cops offer 50K reward for information on young girl who went missing in 2019

Kgomotso Phooko

It has been three years since the then 8-year-old went missing on 6 April 2019.

Her family reported her missing at Tsakane police station.

Amahle would be 11-years-old now.

The police in Gauteng have issued a reward of R50 000 for any information that can assist in locating the missing girl.

This week is the three years anniversary since she went missing. It has been reported that the police has had no developments thus far.

Amahle’s case gained momentum when the whole country began to share poster’s about her, every year netizens try to keep her case alive by bringing up that she has not been found.

My heart bleeds when I think of Amahle Thabethe— eMGee (@Mase_Geo) March 16, 2022

2021 is ending, we still don't know the whereabouts of Amahle Thabethe



????????????????????????????????????????????#AndileMpisane Choice Assorted Mohale Kraskop South Africans Eskom Fikile Makhumalo Merry Christmas MaYeni pic.twitter.com/SyqBZHg8ev— .???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@NkosinatiMagwa) December 25, 2021

Circumstances regarding her disappearance

Amahle was just playing outside her home in Tsakane ekhurhuleni when she was apparently lured by an unknown man.

“It is alleged that, Thabethe was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house. Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house he was looking for and that was the last time she was seen.” said Colonel Dimakatso Sello

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and white t-shirt, black jeans with pockets printed with hearts.

According to Sello, a task team has since been formed to investigate and has followed up on any information received.

Anyone with positive information that can lead to the location of Thabethe or the alleged perpetrator is requested to contact Sergeant Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySAPS App or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information received will be treated as confidential.

Christopher Kope of One Strong Voice Foundation said back in 2019 that it was rather odd that in a country with more than a million people, no one knew Amahle’s whereabouts.

ALSO READ: Amahle Thabethe has been missing for 110 days