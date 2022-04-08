Dlodlo resigned two months after being reshuffled by Ramaphosa – report

Citizen Reporter

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo resigned a mere two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle last year.

Earlier this week, the Presidency announced that Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi would assume an acting ministerial position in Public Service and Administration following his appointment by Ramaphosa.

Nxesi takes over from Dlodlo, who vacates the position for a new role in the United States (US) as the executive director of the World Bank’s board.

“The president wishes the former minister well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states.

“President Ramaphosa also wishes acting minister Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the Department of Public Service and Administration,” the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Cabinet reshuffle

But Dlodlo revealed, in a recent interview with Business Day, that she handed her resignation in October 2021, yet the announcement only came six months later.

Ramaphosa in August scrapped the State Security Ministry in its entirety and reshuffled Dlodlo to her previous position as Public Service Minister, a post she held from 2018 until 2019.

At the time, the president placed the political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA) in the Presidency, which has since been given to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Ramaphosa’s move to scrap the department was a result of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster’s (JCPS’) failure to adequately respond to the violent riots that took place between 8 and 19 July in 2021.

There had been calls from opposition for Ramaphosa to get rid of Dlodlo, who was part of the JCPS when she was State Security Minister, following the looting and insurrection debacle.

‘Scapegoat’

In the Business Day interview, the former minister said she was being unfairly blamed by Ramaphosa for July riots, while Police Minister Bheki Cele retained his position following the reshuffle.

“I do feel like I was scapegoated, but to me that was really water under the bridge,” she said.

Dlodlo also informed the publication that she was disappointed in Ramaphosa’s leadership, according to Business Day‘s Hajra Omarjee.

The former minister has repeatedly defended herself, insisting that she carried out her duties prior to and amid the unrest, which left more than 300 people dead.

She maintained her stance during her testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC‘s) investigative hearings into the riots in February this year.

She said there was never an intelligence failure from her department.

Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association (PSA) has raised concern over Dlodlo’s resignation, saying it has unfinished business with the outgoing minister.

“We thought we wanted continuity for someone to oversee the implementation of the public sector declaration but now suddenly she’s leaving.

“We don’t know what will be the take of the incoming minister. We would have loved to see her stay on to see implementation of the declaration,” PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka told Jacaranda FM.