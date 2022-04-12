KZN flood death now toll at 45, govt expects more fatalities

Narissa Subramoney

KZN government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso has confirmed to The Citizen that 45 people have died as a result of heavy rains and flooding.

This number is expected to rise as rescue operations continue across the province. Several roads remain closed due to massive structural damage.

Premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda are currently in Sankontsha, near Hammarsdale, visiting affected families in the area.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN floods – Mosque collapses, several killed as province is battered

Kaunda confirmed on Tuesday that several eThekwini power stations have been flooded, leaving most areas without power.

Umgeni bulk water supply has also been affected.

The latest update from the South African Weather Service (Saws) said that Durban and Virginia Beach had received 300mm of rain in the past 24hrs.

The Saws said that the heavy rains will continue into the evening along the coastal parts of the province including Ilembe, eThekwini and Ugu districts.

“During this difficult time, we call upon residents living in low lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground,” said Mabaso.

The ANC in KZN said the government is working on relief packages for the affected families and communities.

READ MORE: Heavy rains in KZN contributing to Eskom’s power supply constraints, says De Ruyter

The DA has since called on Eskom to suspend load shedding in the province, while EFF lashed out at the government for failing to adequately prepare for the storms.

“It is an undeniable fact that those in government ought to predict such disasters, as is the case in most capable societies, and then implement adequate evacuation measures in time,” said the party in a statement.

This is a developing story.