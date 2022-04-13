KZN floods: Death toll climbs to 306

Citizen Reporter

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as result of the floods is now over 300, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed.

“Mop-up operations have commenced in parts of the province following the heavy rains that led to widespread flooding during the past few days.

“The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains,” KZN Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Hlomuka also said the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) will continue to visit the affected areas.

“Municipal services like electricity, water and refuse removal have already resumed in some areas.

“Residents are urged to be patient as teams in many municipalities affected by the flooding are stretched to capacity,” the MEC added.

The national Department of Cogta has since declared KZN as a provincial disaster area.

The head of the national disaster management centre, Dr Mmaphaka Tau, gazetted the declaration on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa when he visited flood-stricken parts of the province – including Clermont, Lindelani, Ntuzuma, Emawoti and Umzinyathi.

As Ramaphosa surveyed the damage and interacted with locals, he assured flood victims that government would intervene to help families affected by the floods.

Ramaphosa passed his condolences on to the bereaved families.

“You are not alone on this journey. We will walk with you. We will help you in all the ways that we can. We know that your hearts are broken because of what has happened but we are here to say that we are with you,” he said.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney