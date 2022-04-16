Man arrested for running ‘home affairs’ office from flat in Hillbrow

Citizen Reporter

A 47-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested after police found a fully functioning “department of home affairs” in his flat in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police were patrolling the streets of Hillbrow when a community member tipped them off about a man producing fraudulent identity documents and passports.

When police searched the man’s flat they found documents that include more than 95 South African identity documents, birth certificates, smart identity cards, passports, bank statements, Covid-19 certificates, work permits, police firearm licence competency certificates, Sassa cards, bank cards and other essential documents.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with fraud. There is a possibility that more charges will be added pending the investigation,” said Mawela.

Mawela also thanked the community for providing the information that led to the arrest.

“I would like to thank the community members who continue to be the eyes and ears of the police. As much as we have intensified police visibility on the streets, we still rely on information from the community about the crimes taking place indoors,” he said.

“This arrest is attributed to community members who would not allow crime to be committed under their watch,” he added.

Immigration officer nabbed

The arrest in Hillbrow comes after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed earlier this week that an immigration officer at OR Tambo International Airport was arrested for allegedly helping Bangladeshi illegal foreign nationals get into South Africa without legal documents.

Motsoaledi told eNCA the syndicate involves a runner who recruits Bangladeshi nationals who do not qualify to visit South Africa, and also members of an airline, to help them enter the country illegally.

He said the operation is coordinated by a kingpin, who charges foreign nationals R110,000.

An airline employee then smuggles the foreign nationals by either providing false names of the passengers or excluding them from the list of travellers, Motsoaledi said.