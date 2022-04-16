KZN floods: 58 healthcare facilities damaged as eThekwini tries to restore water, electricity to areas

Gareth Cotterell

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said at least 58 healthcare facilities around KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been damaged by the floods that ripped through the province earlier this week.

Simelane said the floods damaged the roofs, floors and fencing at the healthcare facilities.

This comes as hospitals and clinics in KZN are seeing increased numbers of emergency and trauma patients as a result of the floods.

Water shortage

The floods have also left several areas of KZN without water after the uMgeni Water infrastructure was damaged.

Simelane said plans are in place to ensure that emergency surgeries still take place, despite the lack of water.

“We are cognisant of the [importance] of water availability within a healthcare setting. That is why all emergency theatre cases are swiftly being discussed with neighbouring hospitals and diverted accordingly,” she said.

The Health MEC also said clinics are being monitored for any signs of water-borne or diarrheal diseases that might occur due to the water shortage.

“This includes the inspection of potable water that is being transported by tankers, and in halls where displaced members of the community are being housed,” she said.

Damaged infrastructure

Simelane also said many of the health facilities are struggling to provide normal services because of the damaged roads and power supply systems around the province.

“We are also aware that some health workers in areas such as iLembe District have had challenges travelling between work and home, and that some had to sleep in our facilities due to the damage on the roads,” she said.

She added that these health workers will be accommodated at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, St Mary’s Hospital in Mariannhill, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Restoration of services

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality said everything is being done to restore services as soon as possible.

Tankers have been dispatched to residents as technicians try to restore water to Durban.

The municipality also said that electricity has been restored to most parts of the city, with only the areas that suffered extensive damage still not connected.