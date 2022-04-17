Sassa increases relief grant for KZN flood victims

Citizen Reporter

Government has bumped up grants for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) flood victims as part of its social relief intervention.

Floodwaters have hit parts of KZN, affecting more than 40,000 people and leaving over 400 dead as of Sunday.

More than 13,500 households have also been affected by the floods, which has prompted government to provide relief to affected communities.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to the province this week after the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) declared KZN a provincial disaster area.

Social relief

Just over 330 social service professionals have been deployed in all the affected areas, according to the Department of Social Development.

“The department has trauma response task teams in all district municipalities providing psychosocial support,” the department’s spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, said in a statement.

At the same time, the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) has increased its relief grant for KZN flood victims.

The grant has been raised from R700 to R1,960 for disaster cases where there has been a loss of all the belongings.

“Where there is a loss of life, this amount is doubled to the family being assisted,” the KZN Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said on Saturday.

Sassa is also currently providing food vouchers, school uniforms and blankets.

“The value of a normal food voucher has also been increased from R700 to R1,200. To date Sassa has issued vouchers to the value of R434,520. The agency has taken new applications for uniforms to the value of R372,280,” Oliphant said.

The KZN Cogta, alongside the Department of Social Development, has since set up community halls, which are being used as shelters for the people that have been affected by the floods.

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will continue with her visits to various parts of KZN.

“We urge South Africans to lend a helping hand, not just with money but also with their time,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

“We send our sincere condolences to the families that have lost their loved one’s, May the Lord God Almighty wipe every tear from your eyes,” she added.

Donations

The KZN government has set up an account for donations towards disaster relief.

Businessman Dr Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Saturday that his family foundation would be donating R30 million.

In addition to the Motsepe Foundation donation, the following pledges have been made:

eThekwini government – Over R143 million

Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) – R30 million

National Homebuilders Registration Council (NHBRC) – technical support and other services

Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) – R100 million

National Housing Finance Corporation LTD (NHFC) – R152 million

R1 billion has been allocated to KZN as emergency relief as government continues to assess the damage caused by the floods.

According to Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, the relief funds will be available next Tuesday and will be split to different departments of the KZN government.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho