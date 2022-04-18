WATCH: eThekwini denies that employee stole donated goods meant for KZN flood victims

Faizel Patel

The eThekwini Municipality has refuted claims that of its employees was stealing donated goods.

This comes after video which was circulated on social media showing a woman in a bakkie laden with black bags which is believed to contain aid for flood victims.

Humanitarian organizations, NGOs are scurrying to assist people with much needed aid, food hampers, water and other personal items as mop-up operations get underway in the province.

In the video, the woman who was filming the incident narrates what is happening.

“Is eThekwini stealing the aid that was distributed by the residents of Durban North to go to the rescue crews and eThekwini was busing stealing it.”

The video also shows the registration numbers of the bakkie and a truck with the eThekwini Municipality logo.

“They came and loaded truck loads in here and are busy stealing the aid. This will go to every single journalist; you will be famous. They even go the police. When our guys tried to fight to stop it from going, I literally parked my car in front to stop them from going (sic).”

In a statement to The Citizen, the eThekwini Municipality said it is aware of the video.

“We can confirm the following: The driver was not stealing. She is one of our employees in the Community Participation Unit and is assigned to deliver donation to one of the townships. We can also confirm reports that some of residents are insisting that their donated goods be delivered to areas of their choice and typically the areas they dictate are not the most impacted.”

The eThekwini Municipality said the video is fake news.

“It is unfortunate that the employee in questions has had her reputation tarnished in this manner. We call upon the public to desist from creating and spreading fake news.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation regarding the government’s response to catastrophic floods which have devastated parts of KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape in recent weeks.

Ramaphosa’s national address follows a special cabinet meeting held on Sunday to assess the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces.

The work currently underway to provide relief to those affected and rebuild after widespread damage was also discussed.

People’s way of life was tragically interrupted when torrential rains flooded and swept away homes, ruined infrastructure and landslides damaged roads in KwaZulu-Natal.

In total, 443 lives have been lost in the disastrous floods while 63 others are still missing.

Fifty-seven children are also among those who lost their lives in what has been described as the deadliest floods in the history of KwaZulu-Natal.

