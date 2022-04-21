ANC will steal flood relief funds and use it for upcoming conference, says Malema

Siyanda Ndlovu

Somehow, all the money meant to assist victims devastated by recent floods in KwaZulu Natal will find its way to the African National Congress (ANC) December conference, according to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Malema made the remarks on Thursday when he visited Ward 25 in KwaMashu to assess infrastructure damage and provide aid to those affected.

He said that the floods could not have come at a better time for the ANC as this was an opportunity to maximise on tenders and vote-buying for the conference.

“They are all there because that is where there is a possibility of tenders because they follow the money and not the people

“So we want to be where the people are. We know very well that this government is corrupt and will use this money for the December conference.

“This disaster came favourably for them and they will use it to maximise their vote-buying amongst their delegates.”

On Wednesday the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it was going to monitor closely how the monies and aid were distributed in order to curb corruption.

“We are really appealing to all public servants to act within the prescripts of the law and protect human rights,” said SAHRC CEO TselisoThipanyane.

He said looting of resources remained a concern and has to be repaired.

“The AG and the public protector will also be coming on board so that there is no abuse of power and we will deal with all these issues as a collective… We are meeting with CEO’s of chapter nine institutions at 4 o’clock today (Wednesday) to come up with strategies for how we must deal with all these issues in all manifestations.”

Premier Sihle Zikalala has since promised transparency in the distribution of resources meant for flood victims as there was a growing concern of looting and corruption by the government.

“It is clear that South Africans from all walks of life are tired of corruption and the theft of resources meant for the public and the poor. It is still fresh in our memories how some monies earmarked to fight Covid-19 ended up lining pockets of corrupt individuals,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said that the provincial government has already been in touch with the Office of the Public Protector and the Sahrc to ensure “proactive assessments and monitoring to ensure that all funds meant for this intervention and not abused”.