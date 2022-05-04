Popular Disoufeng restaurant in Soweto gutted by fire

Lethabo Malatsi

Soweto’s popular pub and restaurant, Disoufeng, on Wednesday morning was gutted by a fire, affecting the east wing of the eatery.

This month Disoufeng pub and restaurant were meant to celebrate its 12th anniversary in business, but the blaze has dampened the celebrations.

Speaking to The Citizen, the owner of the restaurant, Tebogo Phiri sounded distraught following the fire and referred all media queries to the restaurant’s manager.

The blaze is said to have started in the early hours of this morning around 3 am. Disoufeng is situated in Meadowlands Zone 10, Soweto.

The part of the restaurant that was mainly used to host events like birthday parties and baby showers was battered by flames, including the storeroom.

Workers clean up after a fire at popular Soweto restaurant and pub Disoufeng, 4 May 2022, in Meadowlands. The fire started in the early hours of the morning and nobody was injured in the blaze. Picture: Michel Bega

Popular pub Disoufeng in Meadowlands Soweto catches fire. At the present moment the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported, investigation are still continuing. pic.twitter.com/tZAabzW0KL— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) May 4, 2022

‘Setback for business’

Disoufeng’s manager Serero Mametja said the night guard who was on duty found the east wing of the building ablaze and alerted the neighbours.

Law enforcement and fire fighters from the Dobsonville Fire Station were also contacted.

Serero said they currently did not know the cause of the fire as it was under investigation.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries. It’s just the building that was damaged, but we are grateful that no major damage was done.

“However, this is a setback for business,” Mametja told The Citizen.

According to the manager, there was supposed to be an event on Wednesday, but due to the fire, it was cancelled.

Disoufeng had also booked other events, and those too have to be postponed.

“For the coming days, business will be closed until further notice”, she added.

