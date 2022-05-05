City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services

Faizel Patel

The city of Tshwane has announced that it will be gradually phasing out its ambulance services due to provincialisation of the service.

The city has informed residents that the provincialisation of emergency medical services will take full effect from 16 May 2022.

The provincialisation of the Tshwane emergency medical services is likely to put pressure on Gauteng Emergency Medical Services.

Last year it was revealed that only 151 of Gauteng’s 257 ambulances are working

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Jack Bloom at the time said the root of the problem was that Gauteng Health provincialised the ambulance service and that had led to the withdrawal of ambulances in Joburg and Tshwane.

Ald Grandi Theunissen, MMC for Community Safety said going forward the rendering of emergency medical and ambulance services in the City of Tshwane will be carried out by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services and other private services.

“The City of Tshwane has been the only municipality in Gauteng rendering emergency medical services since the conclusion of the provincialisation of the service in Gauteng. The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department received a temporary licence during the declared national state of disaster to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“However, this licence will expire on 15 May 2022 and the city will no longer be able to legally provide this service,” said Theunissen.

Theunissen said the city has been gradually de-fleeting this service over the last few months as the provincial government will take full responsibility for this area going forward once the temporary license expires.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department will, however, continue to render emergency medical treatment at all fire and rescue-related incidents as provided for in the Fire Brigade Services Act and the White Paper on Fire Services issued on 20 September 2020.

Emergency medical treatment means to treat and stabilise a patient while awaiting an available ambulance to transport the patient to the nearest healthcare facility.”

Theunissen said the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Communication Centre will also divert all emergency medical calls on the 107 toll-free number to the Provincial Emergency Services 10177 Call Centre as from midnight on 15 May 2022.

