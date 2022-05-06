At least 50 shacks gutted by fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg

Faizel Patel

At least 50 shacks have been destroyed by a fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Services, the fire started in the early hours of Friday morning.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said a number of people have been affcted by the fire.

“About 200 people were affected by this fire incident. There was one patient who was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown.”

Mulaudzi said they are trying to accomdate those affected by the blaze.

“Our disaster management has been activated to organise them maybe an area where they will be housed, an emergency shelter.”

Mulaudzi has urged residents throughtout the city to ensure that they look after any heating devices which may cause fire incidents at home.

“It’s getting cold now and residents will be tempted to use heating devices to warm themselves. So we are encouraging not to leave them unattended to that we can be able to prevent fire incidents.” Mulaudzi said.

