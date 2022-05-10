WATCH: VW Polo drivers say they’re not the only ones who are reckless on the roads

Faizel Patel

VW Polo drivers have hit back saying they are not the only drivers who are reckless on the road.

This comes after a video was posted on Facebook showing a brand-new Ford Mustang spinning in the street.

The video is titled, “It’s only Reckless Driving when a Polo’s Involved Apparently.”

Dala U Crew who posted the video shared some sentiments of the spinning incident.

“This video is as South African as it gets, from the garbage on the streets, the abortion signs, the brand-new Mustang spinning in the middle of street and the Traffic Police driving past and doing nothing about it. Some say Vryheid, others say Nelspruit.”

The post has since received hundreds of comments.

Polo drivers hit back at a report that was published three months ago about them being the worst drivers.

The study conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) revealed that Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum are the vehicles models mostly involved in fatal crashes in South Africa and account for the highest number speeding fines issued.

The baseline study titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context analysed fatal crash data from 1 October 2017 to 30 June 2021 a period of 3.8 years.

The study also analysed Aarto speed infringement data from 1 January 2019 to 20 June 2021, a period of 2.5 years.

The RTMC said analysis of the top 20 vehicle models are involved in almost half of all fatal crashes.

“The most vehicle models involved in fatal crashes with 16.7% of all fatal crashes during the study period involved are Volkswagen Polo, followed closely by Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum models with a recorded 14.2% and 12.2%. In total, these three vehicle models were involved in 43.2% of fatal crashes.”

The RTMC said the three models also accounted by far for the most speed infringements with 35.0%.

To read the full report, click here: SA Fatal Crashes in Context Report