Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
17 May 2022
7:30 am
South Africa

Eskom ‘saboteurs are known’ and so is their purpose, says expert

Lunga Simelane

The political analyst said the sabotage has purpose and a political connection

Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Eskom is dealing with significant criminal syndicates, making managing the power utility impossible, chief executive André de Ruyter revealed on Monday – the same syndicates causing political mayhem in the country, an expert claims. “It is quite clear we know them. Even if we do not mention names,” said political analyst Andre Duvenage. “This is sabotage. This is not a calculated guess or excuse. We know De Ruyter, we know his background and we know about groups trying to get rid of him. “Groups and individuals related to the so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) group may be part of this,”...

