Digital Vibes: Did Zweli Mkhize’s son pay back the money?

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has refused to comment on whether former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani, paid back the money he received from Digital Vibes.

This is after businesswoman and media personality Shauwn Mkhize posted a picture of herself, alongside the former minister and his son, Dedani, on social media with her caption suggesting that Dedani had paid back the funds.

“As a big sister I took it upon myself to come and play my role to unite the family ahead of this weekend’s festivities.

“It broke my heart to see my dear father, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and my little brother, Dedani, at odds with each other, but today we have defied the odds and proved that blood really is thicker [than] water,” the caption reads.

“I’m glad that Dedani did the right thing by paying back all the money in question to the SIU and allowing the law to run its [course]. When all is said and done family comes first and politics last,” she said.

But the SIU declined to give details on the matter.

“The matter is before court. As a result, we cannot comment at this stage,” the SIU said in a tweet.

Dedani previously admitted to receiving money from Mkhize’s close associate and Digital Vibes’ owner, Tahera Mather, but denied that he benefitting from the R150 million contract awarded to the communications service provider by the health department.

He allegedly benefited to the tune of R3.8 million from the contract, which he disputed in a lengthy Facebook post.

The SIU’s investigation into Digital Vibes showed how millions in public funds were spent on, among other things, home improvements, a hair salon and nail franchise, luxury holidays and designer clothes by Mkhize’s associates and family members.

Digital Vibes was initially contracted to handle the Department of Health’s National Health Insurance (NHI) communication work, but its scope was later expanded to include work on the department’s Covid-19 campaigns.

Money-laundering allegations

The Sunday Times previously reported on money-laundering allegations involving Mkhize’s son, which was included in the SIU’s affidavit.

Dedani allegedly received more than R4.2 milion in electronic fund transfers (EFTs), including money for a car, according to the publication.

It was also alleged that Dedani received cash in plastic bags and cardboard boxes which was given to him by a petrol station manager who was registered as the owner of Digital Vibes.

This was done after Digital Vibes allegedly recruited a cash-‘n-carry owner to help launder the money.

Daily Maverick had also revealed that Digital Vibes purchased a second-hand Toyota Land Cruiser for Dedani around the same time the Department of Health transferred about R50 million to the company for its services.

The Land Cruiser was valued at R160,000 and was purchased in May 2020.

The payment for the vehicle and R300,000 was reportedly transferred to Dedani’s company, All Out Trading, on the same day.

The SIU has since recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) consider charging Mkhize and his son for corruption over “suspicious payments” funnelled from Digital Vibes.