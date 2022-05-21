Dirco slams reports govenment repatriating ex-Isis fighters to SA

Faizel Patel

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has slammed media reports that hundreds of ex-Islamic state or Isis fighters have been receiving assistance by government to be repatriated to South Africa from Syria.

Media reports over the weekend indicate that hundreds of South Africans and their families were being provided with new identity documents by Pretoria as a means to resettle in South Africa.

The reports said the repatriations had been done through Dirco and the Department of Home Affairs, with the approval of the State Security Agency (SSA).

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the department has taken note of the reports.

“The South African Embassy in Syria is monitoring the situation of 16 women and children who are in Syria, to confirm their South African citizenship and provide assistance. Consultations with Syrian authorities are ongoing in this regard.”

“It is important to note that Dirco is entrusted with the responsibility of providing Consular Services to any South African in distress abroad, in a transparent manner and within the framework of the South African and International Law,” Monyela said.

Monyela said newspaper reports alleging that Dirco has facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of ISIS fighters are devoid of any truth and violate the Press Code.

ALSO READ: SA’s inept security cluster makes it a haven for terrorists, including ISIS

In March, government said it was working with the US to catch SA-based Isis ‘financial facilitators.’

Ministers of Finance Enoch Godongwana and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola noted steps taken by the United States, saying the SA government “remains committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and will not allow our territory to be used to fund terrorism in other countries.”

Isis facilitators based in South Africa have allegedly been linked to recruitment, robberies, kidnapping and extortion.

Both Treasury and Justice departments said that the relevant South African authorities are investigating the matter and have been engaging with the relevant US authorities on the OFAC designation.

ALSO READ: SA working with US to catch SA-based Isis facilitators