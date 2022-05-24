Flabba murder: Sindisiwe Manqele released on parole

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Sindisiwe Precious Manqele, who was convicted for the murder of her boyfriend Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, has been released on parole.

In a statement, the department said Manqele was granted parole on Tuesday in terms of Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act.

“This decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, (CSPB) having assessed Manciele’s profile as submitted by the Case Management Committee and other material presented for the purposes of parole consideration,” the department said.

“In arriving at its decision, the CSPB further took into consideration that Ms Mangele has a positive support system.

“Her parole placement is in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum period of sentence that must be served before consideration may be granted for possible placement,” it added.

The department explained that Manqele partook in the victim-offender dialogue programme before her parole could be granted.

She is obligated to comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until her sentence expires.

“Manqele takes responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful about it. She completed all the identified programmes as per her Correctional Sentence Plan and participated in the victim-offender dialogue in 2018.

“It is critical to highlight that parole placement is not the end of the sentence as Mangele will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby she is expected to comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until her sentence expires on 23 May 2028,” the department added.

“Parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and may include continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration whilst in the system of community corrections,” it concluded.

Manqele was sentenced to 12 years behind bars after stabbing Habedi to death at his home in Alexandra in September 2015.

Habedi, who was stabbed on the chest, was a Hip-Hop artist who became a household name with his Skwatta Kamp group.

