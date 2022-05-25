Authorities on high alert after oil spill in Algoa Bay

Citizen Reporter

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is conducting an aerial survey of Algoa Bay to determine the extent of an oil spill that took place on Monday.

Acting chief operations officer Captain Vernon Keller said all relevant oil spill response teams were assisting with the containment and clean-up operation, reports Algoa FM.

The SA Federation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) also said it was in a high state of readiness to receive oiled birds following the disaster that occurred at around midday on Monday during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil.

It requested the public to report any oiled wildlife to SANParks.

Samsa said the oil spill took place on Monday during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil.

In a statement on Tuesday, Samsa said the collection of oil continued throughout Monday night and that the two ships remained attached to help with the operation.

Captain Keller said authorities, including the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), were also on hand to support the response.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula commended Samsa for its swift response to the oil spill.

“Protecting marine life and the environment is an integral part of our responsibility in relation to the vast parts of the ocean we are responsible for. If we are to reap the immeasurable benefits of the ocean’s economy, we have to ensure that those who use the ocean play their part in protecting it,” said Mbalula.