Three poachers sentenced to 63 years in jail

Citizen Reporter

South African National Parks has welcomed yet more heavy sentences handed down to three rhino poachers by the Skukuza Regional Court on Tuesday. Isaac Zitha, 41, Oscar Ndlovu, 38, Richard Mkhombo, 39, all South African, were convicted by the court on 12 charges related to rhino poaching.

They were all sentenced to a total of 63 years’ imprisonment.

The three were convicted of a first incident, in 2017, which took place in the Stolznek section of the Kruger National Park (KNP), when rangers followed up after hearing gunshots.

Ndlovu was found hiding in the area and was promptly arrested. The rangers called in a K9 unit who led them to a backpack and two other suspects, Isaac Zitha and Given Zitha.

The backpack contained two rhino horns and a rifle which were linked to a carcass found nearby. The accused were granted bail for this first incident in 2017.

Given Zitha absconded after having being granted bail and is still being sought to face trial.

In 2018, rangers found human tracks in the Kingfisherspruit section of the KNP which led them to the boundary with the Manyeleti Game Reserve, where Oscar Ndlovu was arrested again.

ALSO READ: Three rhino poachers sentenced to 85 years imprisonment

A K9 unit was called in and led the team to Isaac Zitha and Richard Mkhombo nearby.

Later, a backpack containing two rhino horns and a rifle was found, linking the three to a carcass found in the vicinity. KNP managing executive Gareth Coleman said the sentences were further evidence that collaborative work between different units was bearing fruit and sending a strong message.

“The members of the Saps, the prosecution and the Rangers Corporation have been diligent in handling these cases, and presented fool-proof evidence to the courts,” Coleman said.

“The prosecution have also made a compelling argument on our behalf for harsh sentences and we are delighted at the outcomes and hope the remaining suspect will be apprehended and face trial,” Coleman said.

Killing a member of an endangered species carried a weight of 10 years in the sentencing.