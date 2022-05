Distraught KwaZulu-Natal communities in the worst flood-damaged areas claimed the slow response from government led to hope and trust lost, Amnesty International South Africa said. Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said areas had been without water for over a month with little, to no intervention from the government, including Isipingo, Umlazi, Durban Central and Tongaat. Mohamed said it was important the government was transparent, accountable and effective in its response to the devastating floods which have rocked KZN since April. “People feel their rights to safety, water, sanitation, dignity, and privacy have been neglected by the government. They’ve had to rely...

As people await the “R1 billion” intended to be allocated to help rebuild homes after the first floods, Mohammed said the organisation was calling on government to be transparent about the funds allocated and how they were spent.

“As of today, the houses promised to the people living in the Isipingo transit camp have not been finished and that shows a lack of accountability,” she said.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said he understood the funding had not been released and no infrastructure, including houses, were built.

His organisation had played a major role from 12 April, delivering bulk food, hygiene packs, sanitary pads, nappies, cleaning equipment, mattresses, blankets, bottled water and food parcels to those in community centres and to individuals.

Sooliman said the effective response of any government was based on certain pre-requirements, especially since storms were not a new phenomenon in South Africa and, in fact, have over the years been increasing in frequency and intensity.

“Having a substantial disaster budget easily and readily available to respond immediately and timeously was needed,” he said.

“Management and accounting systems should be in place to start spending on day one, not waiting six weeks and still have uncertainty about what funding is coming and from which government department.”

Sooliman said there had to be one coordinated command and implementation system, both in emergency response and immediate material support.

“We cannot have multiple government departments, including municipalities, local government, Saps, SANDF, and National Treasury, all trying to coordinate the disaster space individually,” he said.

“This results in a totally messed up intervention with a clash of egos, no decision-making capability, no leadership and no effective service delivery to victims waiting in vain.”

Government Communication and Information System spokesperson Phumla Williams said work had already started on temporary residences for affected families on state-owned land.

“Cabinet affirmed government’s commitment to managing the flood relief funds prudently and transparently.”