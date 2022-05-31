Ramaphosa appoints ex-Zuma man as new spokesperson

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Vincent Magwenya as his spokesperson, with effect from 1 June 2022.

Magwenya takes over from the current acting spokesperson in the Presidency, Tyrone Seale.

Magwenya is a seasoned communicator with extensive experience in government communication, public relations, stakeholder management and broadcasting.

He served as spokesperson to former President Jacob Zuma from 2009 to 2010.

Magwenya also served as Director of Communications for Standard Bank Africa and Director of Group Stakeholder Relations Management for Standard Bank Group.

Ramaphosa has welcomed Magwenya to the Presidency team.

“His experience, insight and capabilities will strengthen our efforts to effectively communicate the work of the Presidency as we undertake the work of recovery and rebuilding.”

“I wish to express my gratitude to Tyrone Seale for having acted in the position of spokesperson to the President since July 2020.

“His capable manner and dedication to the task has been widely acknowledged and is much appreciated,” President Ramaphosa said.

Magwenya started his career as a broadcast journalist in various technical and editorial roles and worked for international and local broadcasters such as Reuters Television, Worldwide Television News (now known as Associated Press Television News), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The Presidency had initiated an internal disciplinary process against Diko after she took special leave in July 2020, in light of an investigation by the SIU into personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement at the Gauteng department of health.

This was in relation to the awarding of two contracts by the provincial department to Royal Bhaca, a company owned by Diko’s late husband.

While Diko was cleared of any wrongdoing in the awarding of a R125 million PPE tender, she failed to disclose her interests in certain companies as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.

ALSO READ: Motlanthe may ditch ANC amid lack of decisive leadership by Ramaphosa