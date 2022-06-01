WATCH: SANParks employee condemned after almost hitting Kruger lions with car

Citizen Reporter

South African National Parks (SANParks) has slammed the behaviour of one of its employees, after a video of their bad driving in the Kruger National Park went viral on social media.

In the video, tourists can be seen enjoying the sighting of a pack on lions, with small cubs, strolling along the road. However, the idyllic scene is shattered when a SANParks-branded vehicle races past the lions, leaving at least two of the big cats scrambling to get out of the way.

According to the person who recorded the video, the incident occurred near the Satara rest camp on the H1-3 road between the N’wanetsi Bridge and the H6 turnoff.

In a statement, SANParks said it “strongly condemns” the reckless driving by the employee at the lion sighting.

“The behaviour is not only unacceptable but also not in line with SANParks’ protocols at sightings in the park. This kind of conduct by employees or visitors is not encouraged,” said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

Phaahla said disciplinary action will be taken against the employee after an internal investigation is complete.

SANParks asked for anyone that witnessed the incident to email them with a statement.

People expressed their outrage on YouTube after watching the video.

“People like this should not be allowed to work in the Park,” said Sonja Liebenberg.

“Should be punished, shows no respect for the animals,” said Marie.

“Surely he should be reported and sacked. Absolute disgrace of a ranger/warden,” Jamie Parsons commented.