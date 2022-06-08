Treasury appoints Ismail Momoniat as acting director-general

Faizel Patel

Ismail Momoniat has been appointed as the Acting Director-General of the National Treasury from 8 June 2022.

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

Momoniat is replacing Dondo Mogajane, whose contract as Treasury’s director-general came to an end on June 7.

Ismail Momoniat:

Treasury’s acting director-general

The Treasury said Momoniat brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served National Treasury with dedication for 27 years, of which 22 years have been instrumental in the leadership of the organisation as a Deputy Director-General.

“I am confident that Mr Momoniat will keep a steady hand on the till of the organisation, steering the department to meet our strategic agenda while ensuring continuity and stability,” Godongwana said.

Godongwana said Momoniat’s focus at the National Treasury has been on formulating and designing the policy and legislative framework for the fiscal and financial governance and accountability system for the public sector, the intergovernmental fiscal framework, and the tax and financial regulatory system.

Achievements

“This included driving the foundational financial and fiscal legislation to give effect to our 1996 Constitution, to reverse the legacy of the racist apartheid state.

“This included the development and enactment of the Public Finance Management Act which promoted good financial governance in the public sector and outlined the powers and functions of the National Treasury.”

Godongwana said Momoniat also led the process for the adoption of the Carbon Tax Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to counter climate change.

Fuel reprieve

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Momoniat said government is doing its best to provide some support as motorists bear the brunt of skyrocketing fuel prices.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the price of petrol would increase between R2.33 and R2.43 per litre, while the prices of diesel hiked by R1.10 and R1.07 per litre.

However, motorists were handed a reprieve when Godongwana and Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced that the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50 per litre will be extended.

Motorists will get a R1.50 per litre reprieve for one month, starting on 1 June 2022 until 6 July 2022.

Then, the second reprieve of 75c per litre will be implemented from 7 July 2022 until 2 August 2022.

