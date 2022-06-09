WATCH: VUT suspends classes after students burn university building

Kgomotso Phooko

The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has suspended classes indefinitely after students yet again set up a major infrastructure in violent disruptions.

The university has notified students who occupy the institution’s residence to vacate by 5pm latest on Thursday.

This comes after the students on Tuesday night set alight a building at the institution during a protest over not receiving their allowances.

A student who chose to remain anonymous said they were protesting for the allowance for extended students, accommodation money and certificates for completed students.

Video footage sent by a VUT student on WhatsApp shows students at the university setting a building on fire.

In response to this, the university taken the following steps:

Suspended all academic activities in order to protect the lives of students, staff and infrastructure;

Staff should work from home until advised to return back to campus when it is considered safe to do so;

Students living in university residences are instructed to vacate the residences by the latest 17h00 on 9 June 2022;

No students or visitors are allowed on campus.

The university also said it has zero tolerance for violence disrupting the academic programme as well as the malicious damage of property.

It said it has launched an investigation and the culprits will face disciplinary action.

“In this regard, an internal investigation has been initiated and stern disciplinary action will be taken against perpetrators,” read the statement from VUT.

It said it will pursue criminal charges once the investigations are concluded.

“Criminal charges will also be laid against those found responsible for the damage cause to university property,” read the statement.

