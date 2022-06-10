LISTEN: National shutdown – public urged to stay calm as police remain on high alert

Faizel Patel

While there were no early indications of any national shutdown on Friday with many areas calm, police are on high alert nationally with officers deployed to “prevent and combat any forms of criminality”.

There have been a number of messages and posters circulating on social media platforms, particularly on WhatsApp, calling for a national shutdown on Friday over high fuel prices.

The national shutdown also sparked calls for school closures, but Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department would proceed with normal schooling on Friday.

On Thursday, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) told The Citizen it will be business as usual despite reports of a planned national shutdown.

Crime Air Network’s Dr. Reza Patel has appealed to South Africans to allows sanity to prevail regarding murmurs of a possible national shutdown.

“Yes, there is a possibility that this may happen or not. Let us not in publication format inflame the current scenario. Many people have agendas, they like to promote the idea of fear, threat and undermining current government. We do not support all of that.”

“We are the support mechanism meant to maintain law and order. Please, I appeal to each and everyone of you to convey a message to every single person to remain vigilant, attentive and stop the fearmongering,” Patel said.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has warned those behind the messages that prohibiting people’s freedom of movement is a criminal offence, and has called on South Africans to work together with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.

“Law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality. The respective Provision Operational and Intelligence Structure (Provjoints) have been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployments and that the necessary contingency plans are in place,” Natjoints said.

