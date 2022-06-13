Eskom to investigate fire at Duvha power station

Citizen Reporter

Eskom can confirm that a fire broke out this morning on unit 2 of the Duvha power station in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

The utility said the fire has been extinguished.

Eskom said it is investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage as well as the possibility of its return to service.

The unit that caught fire at Duvha power station has been offline for a general overhaul since January 2022.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

More information to follow.