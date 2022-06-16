‘Hector Pieterson didn’t die for a president with millions of dollars under his bed’ – Malema

Molefe Seeletsa

“Is this what Hector Pieterson was killed for?”

This is the question that was raised by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema during his 16 June commemoration speech at Makwarela Stadium in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Thursday.

‘Bank is full’

Malema addressed the crowd on Youth Day where he placed the blame for the high unemployment among young people in South Africa at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration’s door.

“Stop moving around, surrendering to drugs, surrendering to alcohol, [and] abusing alcohol saying you are unemployed. You are not unemployed because you lack talent.

“You are unemployed because Ramaphosa has not given you a job. Ramaphosa did not make it a secret. He said it in Parliament, it’s not the job of government to create jobs,” Malema said.

The EFF leader then spoke about Ramaphosa’s $4 million robbery saga.

“How can a man be so rich to a point that he puts his money under a mattress? … The president’s bank is too full, he can no longer [put money there]. He is now banking under his mattress. The bank is full, the mattress is full, [and] the couches are full,” he said.

“Is this what Tsietsi Mashinini died for? Is this what Hector Pieterson was killed for? Because when Hector died he never had a demand that a president must have thousands and millions of dollars under his bed.

“They are no longer hiding… they are eating in front of us. You know why? Because the 80% of the people of Vhembe will still vote for them yet you don’t have water,” Malema said.

Farm robbery

Malema previously called on Ramaphosa to step down over the $4 million robbery.

The president was subsequently defended by Deputy President David Mabuza, who said people should not “jump the gun” over demands for his resignation, while Ramaphosa himself said the ANC’s step aside rule would be enforced against him if he is charged.

Ramaphosa has come under fire for the February 2020 robbery – which happened at his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo – since the crime was not report to the South African Police Service (Saps).

The president has denied criminal conduct on his part, saying the alleged millions of US dollars – which were said to be found in couches and mattresses – were not the proceeds of crime, but from the sale of game.

The public became aware of the robbery after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa almost two weeks ago.

Fraser has since met with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DCPI), also known as the Hawks, to give them more details about the robbery.

The Hawks received the docket into the robbery from the South African Police Service (Saps) last week.

Inquiry

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Tuesday submitted another request to Parliament for the establishment of an inquiry into Ramaphosa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had rejected the ATM’s initial request for a Section 89 inquiry after considering the “substantive issues raised” on the matter.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the party’s request for an inquiry was not accompanied by substantive motions as required by Parliament’s rules.

But the ATM has since submitted a second request, with the party attaching supporting evidence on why it was calling for an inquiry over the allegations that Ramaphosa breached the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery at his farm.

Meanwhile, the Public Protector’s office is investigating Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics in relation to the robbery.

The complaint was lodged by the ATM, with the investigation and report into the incident expected be completed in 30 days.