Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
17 Jun 2022
7:25 am
South Africa

Is a 24-hour workday in Johannesburg feasible? SA youth question its implementation

Reitumetse Makwea

While a 24-hour Joburg could add much-needed jobs, crime would remain a problem.

Photo: iStock
After local investors urged the City of Joburg to reimagine a 24-hour Johannesburg to unlock opportunities in South Africa, several young people questioned the implementation of the initiative and whether this would not increase the crime rate in those areas. In light of youth unemployment being in focus on Youth Day yesterday, labour experts and young people said any initiative aimed at unleashing endless opportunities for efficiency, growth and employment should be welcomed. '24-hour Johannesburg' Has potential, but what about crime? Entrepreneur Nhlanhla Maduna said while the 24-hour workday in Joburg has the potential to help decrease the unemployment rate...

Read more on these topics