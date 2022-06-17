Search continues for missing 6-year-old Khaya Magadla as hope dwindles for family

Faizel Patel

With almost a week since six-year-old Khaya Magadla slipped into an open manhole, Johannesburg Emergency Services are continuing their search for the little boy.

While efforts have yielded no results, Magadla’s family said they are losing hope that he is still alive.

Magadla fell into the manhole in Dlamini, Soweto, on Monday, just 100 metres from his home while he was playing around the open hazard.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said they are clinging to hope that Magadla will be found.

“We are still continuing our search for the young Khayalethu Magadla. Now we are using our robots, we have already covered the first section of the pipeline but also the second section. We are moving into the third section.

“So far we have not yet located him. But we have hope that maybe by tomorrow as we continue with the search, we will be able to locate him using these robots,” said Mulaudzi.

He said there are many others also searching for the young boy, but the prospects look grim.

“We also have our technicians on the ground who are also searching along the pipeline, to make sure that we are able to locate young Khayaletho so that we can assist the family to find closure.”

