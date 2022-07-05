South Africa

5 Jul 2022
3:14 pm

Two trafficked teens rescued in Durban, mother arrested

Two teenage girls from Eastern Cape were rescued after allegedly being trafficked and sold to Durban men.

The mother of one of the teens and a 69-year-old man briefly appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Monday on abduction charges. Photo: iStock

