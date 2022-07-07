Mpumalanga shutdown: Tourists warned about entering and leaving Kruger Park

Citizen Reporter

People planning to enter or leave the Kruger National Park were on Thursday warned about protests occurring around the tourist attraction.

South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the Paul Kruger, Kobeni and Numbi Gates were affected on Thursday.

He added that the Crocodile Bridge and Malelane gates were still open.

The protest action started in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, even spreading to parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Roads blocked

Bricks and burning tyres were used to block roads.

The shutdowns come exactly a year after former president Jacob Zuma was sent to prison. His incarceration led to widespread unrest and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On Thursday, people took to the streets of parts of Mpumalanga, including Mbombela and Hazyview, to protest against the high price of petrol.

The Citizen’s sister publication, The Lowvelder, reported that most of the surrounding villages around Mbombela were closed on Wednesday.

Management at the Kruger National Park decided to change the regulations for its gates due to the protests.

These included:

Guests without bookings being allowed to spend the night inside their vehicles at either the exit gate or any of the designated rest camps.

Certain entry gates will be kept open after normal closing time – until 8pm – for guests with bookings.

Escorts from the entry gates to the camps would be arranged by protection services.

Businesses closed

Businesses were also affected by the protests. The eMoyeni Mall had to close over both days.

“It affects us a lot. Yesterday [Wednesday] we didn’t open the mall. Today [Thursday] we just came thinking we will open, but we think the situation is still bad. We [will] just keep our mall closed so that it is safe,” the mall’s manager Shadrack Maswanganyi told the SABC.