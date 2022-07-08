WHO calls for emergency meeting as monkeypox cases soar globally

Citizen Reporter

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for an emergency meeting with the emergency committee on the week of 18 July or sooner, as monkeypox cases continue to soar globally.

The WHO has announced plans to reconvene the monkeypox committee, to update them on the current epidemiology and evolution of the monkeypox outbreak and the implementation of countermeasures.

In June, when more than 4000 cases were recorded, the WHO emergency committee said the outbreak did not constitute a global public emergency.

South Africa has thus far only recorded two cases of monkeypox, the first being a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg, who was confirmed through laboratory tests on 23 June.

The second case of a 32-year-old male from Western Cape was confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on 28 June.

Both individuals had no recent travel history.

More than 6000 monkeypox cases recorded

Ever since May, more than 6000 cases have been recorded in 58 countries. In a media briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the scale and the spread of the virus.

These cases have been reported from several European countries, the USA, Canada, Australia, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

Ghebreyesus said testing proves to be a challenge and he suspects there are a significant numbers of infections that they are not aware of.

“Europe is the current epicentre of the outbreak, recording more than 80% of monkeypox cases globally,” he said.

He said that they are working with countries and vaccine manufacturers to organise vaccine sharing, which he said is currently scarce and desperately needed for people at higher risk of contracting the virus.

In May, WHO was investigating the fact that many cases were recorded by men who identified as gay or bisexual, or men who have sex with other men, thus erupting a stigma that refers to monkeypox as “gay pox”.

The transmission of monkeypox happens through bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.

The symptoms include fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin.

“WHO is also working closely with civil society and the LGBTQI+ community, especially to break the stigma around the virus and spread information so people can protect themselves.

“This is a positive way to break down the stigma about a virus that can affect anyone,” added Ghebreyesus.

Three deaths have been reported since the start of the year and nine new areas have reported infections.

