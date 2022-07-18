Award-winning poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

Citizen Reporter

Award-winning South African poet Don Mattera has passed away.

Mattera’s family have said they will issue a statement in due course.

City of Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama sent his condolences to Mattera’s family.

“He was a man of great reputation in South Africa. He was respected widely for his work in activism and for fighting for the rights of the underprivileged during the apartheid period,” said Da Gama.

“His legacy will live on in the foundation he created for the communities of Westbury, Ennerdale, Bosmont and Eldorado Park. As Mattera said, ‘the highest religion is compassion.’”

