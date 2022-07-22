Phala Phala farm theft: Ramaphosa finally submits answers to Public Protector

Kgomotso Phooko

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday submitted written answers to the Public Protector’s office over the Phala Phala farm robbery, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed.

Magwenya added that the threat of a subpoena from the Public Protector was unnecessary.

After weeks of not providing any information regarding the robbery, Ramaphosa finally responded to the 31 questions sent to him by the Public Protector. Ramaphosa was threatened with a subpoena after failing to meet the 18 July deadline to respond to the allegations.

He then requested for an extension until 22 July, but this was denied by Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Tuesday.

According to the Public Protector Act, Gcaleka may direct anyone to submit evidence during an investigation.

“For the purposes of conducting an investigation the Public Protector may direct any person to submit an affidavit or to appear before her to give evidence or to provide any document in his or her possession which has a bearing on a matter being investigated, and may examine such person,” said the Public Protector.

The Public Protector is investigating whether Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code by not reporting the $4 million theft to the police.

This comes after former Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges at the Rosebank police station on 1 June 2022.

Fraser stated that Ramaphosa concealed the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

He claimed Ramaphosa concealed the robbery and accused the president of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the crime.

The president did confirm that the robbery took place on his farm in Waterberg but said Fraser’s accusations had no merit.

Police have launched an investigation into Fraser’s allegations.

