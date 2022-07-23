BREAKING: Two killed and seven wounded in another tavern shooting

Sipho Mabena

In yet another tavern shooting, two people were shot dead and seven others wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire randomly at patrons at a tavern in Ga-rankuwa, north of Pretoria.

According to Gauteng police, the suspects in a silver VW Polo reportedly fired shots directed at patrons sitting outside at a tavern in Garankuwa at around 23:00.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police will be investigating two cases of murder and seven of attempted murder,” police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

Police have pleaded with anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspects to report at the nearest police station or on the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 and anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via MySaps app.

This comes just two weeks after 16 patrons were mowed down when gunmen in balaclavas opened fire randomly at patrons in Soweto.

Last weekend three people were killed and two others injured when gunmen opened fire at the group sitting by a fire in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, with a fourth body which was found in a separate location.

On 14 July, six people died in a shooting spree, including Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha, who was laid to rest on Sunday, and taxi driver Simon Malovhela.

Dumisani Sithole, 35, Ziphezinhle Mnwango, 21, Sphelele Khanyile, 18, Nkazi Mbatha, 21, Khanyile Nlebia, 25, Lindokuhle Dladla, 27, Goodman Nene, 33, Nkokhelo Chonco, 24, Ntokozo Chonco, 24, Siyabulela Myeni, 24, Thunelihle Sibisi, 18, Andile Hlubi, 29 have been arrested and appeared in court in connection with the shootings.

The Citizen has reported how this spate of violence has put townships on the edge, with streets gripped by fear of the random shootings and some patrons arming themselves for self defence.

Police minister Bheki Cele has said that the attacks were not coordinated but this has been little comfort to the frightened citizens who have every reason to believe they were under attack.