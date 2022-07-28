WATCH: Runaway ostrich stuns motorists on busy Joburg road

Citizen Reporter

As if dodging taxis and contending with sky-high fuel prices wasn’t enough, Johannesburg motorists now have to be on the lookout for a runaway ostrich.

A Twitter user, with the handle @GillianYoungBe1 posted a video on Thursday morning of the ostrich running along a busy road in Joburg.

The large bird can be seen cantering along the busy road as cars and trucks race past it.

William Nicol this morning! True story! ???? pic.twitter.com/RtTvy8F149 — Gilly (@GillianYoungBe1) July 28, 2022

According to the Randburg SPCA, as reported by The Citizen’s sister publication, Randburg Sun, the ostrich was first seen on William Nicol Drive in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

Randburg SPCA inspector Bradley Hughes said it had not been located by midday on Thursday, but was last seen on the N14 highway in Krugersdorp.

“When we got to the first location sent to us, we didn’t find anything. We went around the N1 highway off-ramp from Malibongwe Drive.”

He said it is likely that the large bird may now be further away from those locations.

Hughes said they did not know where the ostrich had come from.

“This search is the first of its kind; it is quite unusual for us to be alerted on an ostrich that has escaped.”

Hughes urged people to contact the SPCA if they see the animal.

“Should anyone come across the ostrich, please contact your nearest SPCA, animal shelter or a police station.”

He warned that people should not approach the ostrich or chase it as it could cause harm to the bird or themselves.

