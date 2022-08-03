Calls for permanent closure of abandoned mines to stop zama zamas

With hundreds of abandoned mines continuing to pose a deadly threat to nearby communities, government has yet again received calls to permanently shut down these shafts, to protect the communities around them. Following the alleged gang rape of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew in Krugersdorp, residents have expressed their anger towards illegal miners, also blaming them for widespread crime in the area. ALSO READ: Krugersdorp rape horror: why did police only act now against zama zamas West Village resident Khwezikazi Ngobese said the community had reported many crimes committed by the zama zamas (illegal miners)...

With hundreds of abandoned mines continuing to pose a deadly threat to nearby communities, government has yet again received calls to permanently shut down these shafts, to protect the communities around them.

Following the alleged gang rape of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew in Krugersdorp, residents have expressed their anger towards illegal miners, also blaming them for widespread crime in the area.

West Village resident Khwezikazi Ngobese said the community had reported many crimes committed by the zama zamas (illegal miners) but nothing had been done. It was traumatising to live among such criminals who felt “above the law”.

“The shock and horror of the incident is nothing. We’re used to it. The gun shots, the gang rapes, the deaths and even theft, it’s been our lives for as long as we can remember,” she said.

“These guys are violent by nature. You can see the lack of empathy or any other emotion on their faces, the force they use, and it’s scary to come face to face with these men.”

Soweto resident Bonginkosi Xulu said after an invasion by gangs, his son was hit with a panga on the head.

However, police were still not doing anything about the illegal mines, the miners or the gang violence.

“We want them gone, we can’t raise our kids in peace. They threaten school kids.

“Government must shut these mines down. We don’t want these people here,” said the 76 year old.

“My son was in [the intensive care unit] for almost a year. He’s still not fine and he’ll never be fine. We can’t have people who can willingly kill their own brothers. What does that mean for us?”

Mineral research organisation Mintek spokesperson Elvis Tshhweneyame said the company was currently working closely with the department of mineral resources on a project to rehabilitate abandoned mines and tackle mine closure.

He said they were not specifically dealing with illegal mining but with mine closures and abandoned mines which, in essence, would reduce illegal mining.

Meanwhile, illegal miner Thuto Moshoeshoe (not his real name) confirmed most illegal mining was run by crime syndicates.

He said young boys were recruited by criminal syndicates with the hope of a better life and then forced to rob, kill and rape people for initiation.

“We have rival zama zama factions such as Marashea, Seagi and Letlama who have been known to fight over profitable territory, music, blanket colours and robbing fellow miners at gunpoint,” he said as he prepared to descend an abandoned mineshaft in Roodepoort.

