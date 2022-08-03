Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
3 Aug 2022
4:31 am
South Africa

Calls for permanent closure of abandoned mines to stop zama zamas

Residents have expressed their anger towards illegal miners also blaming them for widespread crime.

Picture: iStock
With hundreds of abandoned mines continuing to pose a deadly threat to nearby communities, government has yet again received calls to permanently shut down these shafts, to protect the communities around them. Following the alleged gang rape of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew in Krugersdorp, residents have expressed their anger towards illegal miners, also blaming them for widespread crime in the area. ALSO READ: Krugersdorp rape horror: why did police only act now against zama zamas West Village resident Khwezikazi Ngobese said the community had reported many crimes committed by the zama zamas (illegal miners)...

