Maimane: Men are violent perpetrators and silent enablers of GBV

Tackling Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is the responsibility of the country’s men, according to One South Africa Movement (OSA) chief activist, Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane was firm in his stance: the responsibility to tackle GBV in South Africa lies with men. “There is no shirking this. Men are perpetrators and often silent enablers.”

He said South Africa requires an “open and honest dialogue with men to chart a way forward in raising

the younger generation to have respect for women in the spirit of Ubuntu – that we see the human and the divine in others.”

Maimane and his wife Natalie, visited the Delft Police Station in Cape Town to assess whether officers had the capacity and capability to ensure justice for rape victims when they report crimes to the Saps.

The Maimanes were less than happy with what they were confronted with.

The Delft police station has recorded the 3rd highest number of rape cases in the nation.



I went there today to have a conversation with the station captain. pic.twitter.com/iFQQfj9rgH— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 9, 2022

The Delft Police Station, which reportedly has the third highest number of rape cases in the country (only Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki Police Station and Inanda Station in KwaZulu-Natal recorded higher incidents of rape), faces a litany of challenges.

“There is a dire shortage of evidence collection kits (rape kits), there isn’t a permanent trauma counsellor on-site, and there are massive delays in receiving DNA testing results. Moreover, dockets are often lost or stolen,” said Maimane.

“It is no wonder that the conviction rate for rape cases is as low as 8% countrywide – a slap in the face for victims who are denied justice by a failing state.”

Of the approximately 150 women who report being raped to the police in South Africa daily, fewer than 30 cases will be prosecuted, and less than ten will result in a conviction.

In its report last month, the Commission for Gender Equality found that while rates of gender-based violence are increasing across the country, so too is the withdrawal of cases.

Reasons given by victims withdrawing cases included court delays and the finalisation of DNA tests. “Simply put, trust in the justice system – from Saps to the NPA – is at an all-time low,” said Maimane.

“There is a war against women in South Africa. War on their dignity, their bodily integrity and ultimately their right to life.”

Maimane’s plan to help women

The One SA chief activist wants all nine premiers to commit to establishing a dedicated GBV task forces

at provincial levels.

He will also formally write to President Ramaphosa requesting a progress report on all the commitments

made in September 2019 following public outcry.

Maimane also wants to work with the National Prosecuting Authority to understand the steps being taken to radically improve the 8% prosecution rate for rape cases.

“Lastly, we make an ardent plea to every man in South Africa to use this Women’s Month to introspect on

the role and responsibility men have towards the safety of women, especially about power in terms of any

entitlement to women’s bodies,” Maimane concluded.

Natalie Maimane speaks on GBV pic.twitter.com/7UMCOMMCTT— ???????? ONE South Africa Movement ???????? (@OneSA_Movement) August 9, 2022

